Pakistani actors Farhan Saeed, Sabeena Farooq call Indian media ‘agitator' for ‘spreading hate’ after Pahalgam attack

The Pahalgam terror attack, which took the lives of 26 civilians, shook the country to its core. The brutal incident was condemned not only by Bollywood celebrities but also by Pakistani actors. Now, popular Pakistani actors Farhan Saeed and Sabeena Farooq have accused the Indian media of 'spreading hate'. (Also Read: Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us’) Pakistani actors criticise Indian media's coverage of Pahalgam terror attack.

Farhan Saeed criticises Indian media

On Friday, Farhan took to social media and penned a note about the Indian media's coverage of the Pahalgam attack. He wrote, "As much as it's sad what happened in #pahalgam, it's cringe-worthy to see Indian media, the most irresponsible and the agitator! Not the first time and I am sure not the last, it'll keep getting worse. For their TRPs they will say anything and if God forbid anything happens between these two countries, they'll be the first ones to run and the people of both countries will suffer! Act responsibly!"

Farhan Saeed criticises Indian media in an Instagram post.

Sabeena Farooq accuses Indian media of spreading hate

His Suno Chanda co-star Sabeena Farooq also accused the media of spreading hate and wrote on Instagram, "Be it Palestine or Pahalgam, people have been killed in front of their loved ones, houses have been destroyed. The ones who died are gone, and the ones who survived will die every day. We cannot even imagine the pain they are going through. Please, Pakistani social media, everything is not a joke. Have some empathy. And Indian media, don't spread hate and brainwash people. Show some responsibility. Not every crisis is an opportunity."

Sabeena Farooq accuses Indian media of 'brainwashing people'.

For the unversed, Farhan is one of the most popular actors in Pakistan, who also enjoys a fan base in India because of his shows like Suno Chanda, Mere Humsafar, Mere Ajnabi and more. He has also lent his voice to the song Thodi Der in the Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend. Sabeena is also a well-known actor in Pakistan and has been a part of hit shows like Suno Chanda, Tere Bin, Kabuli Pulao, Mann Jogi, and more.

Several other Pakistani actors such as Hania Aamir, Mawra Hocane, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan also expressed their grief over the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which took place on Tuesday, 22 April, enraged Indian citizens, who have been demanding strict action against those who killed the innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam. PM Modi also cut short his official trip to Saudi Arabia upon hearing the news.