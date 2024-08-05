Ram Gopal Varma says earlier Malayalam cinema only meant s*x films: 'Today best films are coming from the industry'

Ram Gopal Varma is known for speaking his mind when it comes to filmmaking, cinema, society, and politics. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the director mentioned that Malayalam cinema, which is now highly regarded for its storytelling, was once primarily known for its explicit sexual content on-screen. (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma: ‘Hollywood makes Oppenheimer, Bollywood makes Thugs of Hindostan’) Ram Gopal Varma said previously Malayalam cinema only had sexual content.

RGV weighs in on evolution of Malayalam films

The filmmaker while reflecting on the evolution of Malayalam film industry opined, “All it takes is a few unexpected films coming rapidly one after another and it will change the entire thing. There was a time when we knew Malayalam cinema as sex films. Back in the day, when I was doing engineering in Vijayawada, we didn't watch Malayalam films as they had more sex than any other film industry. Now here, as we are talking today, the best films are coming from the Malayalam industry in every which way. It is not that they (such good films) were not there at that time. Probably, back then, the distributors were bringing them for whatever reasons. There were so many factors which influenced it; not just what films are doing where and how.”

RGV praised The Kerala Story

RGV known for backing movies based on controversial themes like The Kashmir Files and Animal, recently heaped praise on Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story. In the same interview, he had called it ‘one of the best films,’ he had watched. The filmmaker had praised Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD as well.

About Ram Gopal Varma

RGV began his career as a film director with the Telugu movie Siva in 1989. He remade the same film as Shiva in 1990, which marked his Bollywood debut. The filmmaker is known for his iconic movies such as Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Jungle, Company, Bhoot, Sarkar, Rakta Charitra 1, and Rakta Charitra 2.

RGV recently made a cameo as ‘Chintu’ in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer dystopian sci-fi action-thriller Kalki 2898 AD.