Ray Romano family: All on wife, children, and brothers

The Everybody Loves Raymond 30th Anniversary Reunion Special aired Monday on CBS, bringing Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, and Patricia Heaton together for the first time in decades for a 90-minute celebration of the beloved sitcom. (L-R) Ray Romano and Brad Garrett speak onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ray Romano’s Family

Ray Romano has been married to Anna Scarpulla since 1987. The two met while working together at a bank, long before his comedy career took off. They share four children: Alexandra “Ally,” twins Matthew and Gregory, and their youngest, Joseph. They reside in California.

Alexandra Romano, their eldest, was born on August 26, 1990, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City. After attending the University of Pennsylvania, she chose a path outside of entertainment for many years. Although she once said she wanted “nothing to do with” Hollywood, she later served as a co-producer on Ray’s directorial debut, Somewhere in Queens.

Matthew and Gregory Romano, identical twins, were born on January 12, 1993. Over the years, they have occasionally appeared with their father on popular talk shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Joseph “Joe” Romano, the youngest, was born in February 1998. Viewers got to know Joe better when he joined his dad, brothers, and uncle Bobby on Celebrity Family Feud in 2020.

Ray’s family also includes his brothers: Richard, a former NYPD officer who later became a teacher, and Robert, the youngest, who also entered teaching and worked with second-graders.