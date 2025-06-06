South Korean actor Park Jun Hwi caught cheating with co-star Woo Jin Young; half-naked pic, intimate convo revealed

South Korean actors Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young are embroiled in a cheating scandal. According to an Allkpop report, picture proof of their affair was posted on Park’s Instagram account. The internet speculates that Park’s fiancée caught the actors red-handed. (Also Read: Park Bo-gum expresses his love for I-DLE's Minnie: ‘When I heard her voice, I was completely…’) Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young worked together in Bare: A Pop Opera musical.

Park Jun Hwi’s half-naked picture with Woo Jin Young

People were shocked when they saw pictures of Park and Woo on his Instagram stories. One picture showed them sitting together on a sofa with their heads bowed down, with Park sitting in only underwear and a T-shirt. Another was a photo of intimate conversations between the two that the website translated as:

Park: Can I go shower after I change?

Woo: Is it okay to shower?

Park: Since I’m showering with the door closed, there won’t be any sounds.

Woo: It should be okay, right?

Park: Yep. I’ll close the door. Raise the volume.

Internet speculates fiancée caught them cheating

Park deactivated his Instagram account as the news picked up and pictures went viral. Park was engaged to his girlfriend, and fans speculated that she was the one who exposed their affair on his Instagram. According to the publication, one person wrote, “From the photos, it looks like the fiancé caught them red-handed and took the photos and posted them.” Another said, “The fiancé is smart posting the photos on the guy's public account.” One commented, “Wow, the first photo totally looks like it's from a cheating scene…” Another noticed, “He's only wearing underwear in that photo? Wow…”

The fallout from the cheating scandal

Park and Woo were co-stars in the stage play Bare: A Pop Opera and Park was also part of Nijinsky. Production company Show Play Entertainment announced on 5 June that both actors have withdrawn from their performances due to ‘personal reasons’.

The statement read: “Actors Park Jun Hwi, who played Peter, and Woo Jin Young, who played Tanya, have withdrawn from the performances due to personal reasons. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the audience due to the actors' withdrawal and the resulting casting changes. Those who wish to cancel or receive a refund due to the casting changes can do so without any fees through the ticketing agency.”

Kang Byung-hoon and Park Do Yeon are stepping in for Park and Woo in Bare. Both actors have yet to release a statement on the controversy.