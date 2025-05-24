Park Bo-gum expresses his love for I-DLE's Minnie: ‘When I heard her voice, I was completely…’

Actor Park Bo-gum recently revealed that he was in love with the voice of I-DLE member Minnie. As reported by Allkpop, the actor recalled their Music Bank World Tour two years ago and spoke about Minnie. I-DLE appeared as a special guest on the latest episode of his music talk show, The Seasons - Park Bo Gum's Cantabile. The Seasons - Park Bo Gum's Cantabile airs every Friday at 11.20 pm KST (7.50 pm IST). (Also Read | When Life Gives You Tangerines: This viral scene between Park Bo Gum and IU was unscripted) Park Bo-gum spoke about I-DLE's Minnie. (Instagram/Park Bo-gum and Minnie)

Park Bo-gum talks about I-DLE, their songs

Bo-gum talked about I-DLE's latest music release, their rebranding and revealed that he is a fan of the group and listens to their music during his workouts. Bo-gum said that one of the songs he listens to is Senorita and called it "really good". He shared how he met the group for the first met during the Music Bank World Tour two years ago.

Park Bo-gum opens up about performing with I-DLE, love for Minnie

The I-DLE members shared that they performed together on stage then. Park Bo-gum said, “That’s right. We sang Remember Me. I played the piano and you sang. We didn’t have time to rehearse together, but when I heard Minnie’s voice through the in-ear monitor, I was completely taken in.”

More about I-DLE

The actor spoke about I-DLE's name change from (G)I-DLE to simply I-DLE. He said, "It's not an easy feat, shall I say, to change a group name." The girl group was formed in 2018 and consists of five members--Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Originally comprising six members, Soojin departed from the group in 2021. I-DLE debuted with the extended play (EP) I Am and its lead single Latata in 2018. Their first studio album was I Never Die (2022) and 2 (2024) was their second studio album. They have delivered several hits such as Latata, Tomboy, Nxde, Queencard and Super Lady.

About Park Bo-Gum

Bo-Gum first gained wide recognition for starring in the television series Reply 1988 (2015–16). He was then seen in Love in the Moonlight (2016), Encounter (2018–19), Record of Youth (2020), When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025), Good Boy (2025), and Seo Bok (2021). In 2020, he released his debut studio album titled Blue Bird in Japan.