Sreenivasan passes away: 6 movies that left an indelible mark in Malayalam cinema

If you don’t know Thalathil Dineshan in the movie Vadakkunokki Yantram or Dasan-Vijayan in Nadodikattu, Prabhakaran in Sandesham or Saroj Kumar in Udayananu Tharam, chances are that you are either not from Kerala or a Malayali born after year 2010. For over 40 years, writer-director-actor Sreenivasan played a huge role in shaping and defining Kerala’s popular culture, analysing and critiquing the various complexes, hypocrisies and double standards of individuals and society in general. His characters, roles and screenplays are today part of Malayali cinematic folklore, with some of the dialogues a part of everyday life. Sreenivasan's works like Sandesham and Vadakkunokki Yantram remain timeless, reflecting the psyche of Malayalis.

Sreenivasan (69) passed away on Saturday morning, after having acted in more than 200 films, writing screenplays for several landmark movies and directing a handful of craftily made films that continue to define Malayalam cinema’s golden years.With legendary actor Mohanlal and directors Sathyan Anthikkad and Priyadarshan, Sreenivasan gave life to numerous characters and plots that remain etched in the memory of cine-goers even after decades. They played such an intrinsic part in the life of Malayalis in the ‘80s and ‘90s and even beyond, with Srinivasan being the fulcrum on which they operated.

His social and political satires like Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Sandesham and Varavelpu have probed the psyche and intellect of the average Malayali, forcing him/her to think deeply of the society’s priorities. It is difficult to identify another film personality in Malayalam cinema who has played such a central role in helping frame the thought processes of a whole State, especially during the period ranging from 1980-2010.

Sreenivasan won state film awards for movies such as Sandesham, Vadakkunokki Yantram and Mazha Ethum Munpe, along with a National Film Award for best film on social issues in 1998 for his directorial venture Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala and numerous other awards.

Let’s revisit half a dozen of his movies to understand the deep impact he had on society and middle-class life in Kerala.

Sandesham (1991)

The cast comprised Jayaram, Sreenivasan, and Thilakan. The movie was a satire written by Sreenivasan on Kerala politics of that time. But the scenes resonate even in today’s political climate of Kerala. Recently, when a case of rape and sexual harassment was filed against young Congress leader and MLA Rahul Mankoottathil, some of the dialogues by Sreenivasan in Sandesham (about a young politician getting embroiled in a rape or pregnancy case) came right back into light. It was yet another example of how Sreeni’s dialogues carried a life well beyond the decade in which they were written.

The line ‘Polandine patti oraksharam mindaruthu’ is another statement in the movie that’ll be remembered for ages. Sreenivasan’s character Prabhakaran delivers this line (Do not dare say a word about Poland) when Poland and Communism get criticised by Jayaram’s character (Prabhakaran’s brother) in the movie. This was a period when Communism started getting questioned for its perceived role in the state’s lack of industrial development. Factory units were getting shut and strikes and protests dominated the industrial skyline of Kerala.

Nadodikakattu (1987)

The movie was directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and the cast comprised Mohanlal, Shobhana and Sreenivasan. The movie got released around the time when unemployment was rising alarmingly in Kerala. This had led to people leaving in large numbers to the Gulf region, a trend that started in the ‘70s. The movie showcased this in the most humorous manner with Dasan and Vijayan (played by Sreenivasan and Mohanlal) deciding to move to the Middle East. But they end up in Chennai where they are funnily mistaken for two CID officers by some gangsters.

The movie reflected the struggles of thousands of Malayalis who were often cheated by their agents after payment. It was a time when graduates and others with good educational qualifications had to leave for Dubai, Riyadh and Doha often settling for jobs in the most trying circumstances in the construction and oil & gas sectors. The movie is iconic for its dialogues like ‘Namukku entha ee budhi nerathe thonnathathu’, ‘Pavanayi Shavamayietc’. It’s a true classic that has stood the test of time.

Vadakkunokkiyantram (1989)

Sreenivasan plays the role of Thalathil Dineshan, who went on to become the representative of every man with an inferiority complex in Kerala. Married to a beautiful woman (played by actress Parvathy), Dineshansuffers a variety of psychological issues. He becomes highly suspicious of his wife and is also concerned about his short stature and dark complexion. Eventually, Dineshan suffers from a nervous breakdown.

The character became legendary as years passed and even today a man who’s insecure in society gets compared to this portrayal by Sreenivasan. This was just one of the roles played by him that resonated deeply with the common man. He wasn’t afraid to tackle such psychological themes that dealt with the fragile male ego.

Varavelpu (1989)

Another landmark movie that was directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by Sreenivasan that featured Mohanlal again in the lead role. Murali (played by Lal) returns home after working in the Gulf for many years. He decides to do some business in Kerala in his home town and starts a local bus service. Needless to say, the business flops with a variety of socio-economic factors weighing it down.

Today, the movie is viewed as a seminal dark comedy that deftly portrayed the harsh life of a Malayali who returned from the Gulf and poured his life savings into a business in Kerala. This was the reality of many Malayali entrepreneurs during that time who wished to settle back in the home state. The various roles played by pesky relatives, militant trade union dynamics and jealous neighbours, in pulling down a businessman, were superbly brought out by Sreenivasan’s writing. Till today, the movie gets mentioned every time a non-resident Malayali tries to initiate a new business in Kerala.

Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998)

Directed by Sreenivasan, this memorable and highly relevant movie is about how a homemaker has to deal with her idle and imprudent husband. Sreenivasan plays the lead character in the movie alongside actress Sangeetha. It deals with how some people try to hide behind the garb of religion, shunning their duties and responsibilities towards the family.

It’s a classic film highlighting the themes of self-delusion, patriarchy and economic struggles of a middle-class woman who has to carry the burden of a husband who refuses to work. Every season he tries to find a new reason to remain jobless. It reflected a time in Kerala, when some turned to the shelter provided by religion often escaping work and responsibilities.

Ponmotta Idunna Tharavu (1988)

Directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, this movie has Sreenivasan in the lead. Written by Raghunath Paleri, the movie is a satirical take on how human relationships get complicated when greed takes over. The authentic village setting, top level performances by actress Urvashi and Sreeni, and a thrilling climax that leads to justice remain etched in the memory of any cinephile. The screenplay is tight, dialogues witty and intelligent - another iconic movie from Sreenivasan. The psychological play in the movie was ahead of its time.

These are just six of the great movies that Sreenivasan played a critical part in. There are numerous others including SanmanassullavarkuSamadhanam, Pattana Pravesham, Katha Parayumbol, Chitram, Gandhinagar II Street, Thalayana Manthram, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Midhunam, Mazha EthumMunpe, Chidambaram and many others.

Sreenivasan will go down in history as one of the most influential personalities in Malayalam cinema, who impacted how a population perceived, analysed and lived through generational complexities and socio-cultural and economic upheavals.