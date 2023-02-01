Swastika Mukherjee reveals if she regrets her arranged marriage, raising daughter as single mother

Actor Swastika Mukherjee has often spoken about being a single parent to her daughter Anwesha, who in now studying in Cardiff, UK. In a new interview, the actor was asked if she was angry at her parents for getting her married at a young age. Swastika also spoke about if she regretted her arranged marriage. In 1998, Swastika had married Promit Sen, and the marriage had last a couple of years. Also read: Swastika Mukherjee asks why she is called a ‘Bengali actress’ and not an 'Indian actress'

Swastika Mukherjee, who appears in Bengali and Hindi films and television, was last seen essaying the role of a mother – Urmila Manjushree – in the Netflix film Qala. However, in her personal life, the actor, who shared a fractured relationship with onscreen daughter Triptii Dimri in the film, is 'eternally grateful' for her daughter Anwesha. Swastika said she would 'have been a wreck' without Anwesha.

Swastika opened up about her arranged marriage and her daughter in a recent chat with RJ Stutee. When asked why she 'got married very early', and if that was her decision, the actor replied, "No, it was an arranged marriage."

When asked if she regretted it (the arranged marriage) or it made her angry with her parents, Swastika said, "I don't regret it at all because the moment I think about that I could have lived my life without it (the marriage), then I think that Anwesha (her daughter) would have not been there. And that thought just leaves my existence as fast as Flash (American comic strip superhero from DC Comics). So, I am eternally grateful to the universe that she (Anwesha) is there in my life. Otherwise, I would have been a wreck (without her) because this profession has its own struggle, which is very real."

Swastika often shares pictures with her daughter on Instagram. On her birthday in December 2022, the actor had reacted to her daughter's birthday post featuring their pictures during a recent trip abroad, and written, "Note that this post is a mean girl post. I still love you though and remember that your birthday is next month. I will take badla (revenge)." In the original Instagram post shared by her daughter, Anwesha had written, "Happy birthday to my gorgeous mother. Please stop doing stupid things in life and crying to me. Still love you though, irrespective of how much you annoy me."

On January 24, Swastika had shared a video montage on Instagram of her daughter as she wished her on her birthday. The daughter of Bengali actor, late Santu Mukherjee, Swastika made her acting debut, while still studying in college, with the Bengali TV serial Devdasi, before appearing on the big screen for the first time in Hemanter Pakhi (2001). Since then, she has appeared in many Bollywood films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015) and Dil Bechara in 2020, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON