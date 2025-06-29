Thudarum to Alappuzha Gymkhana: Where to watch the best Malayalam movies of 2025 on OTT?

The first half of 2025 saw the release of several Malayalam films. Few, nevertheless, were able to leave a lasting impression on viewers or earn decent profits at the box office. After more than 40 days of a successful theatrical run, the majority of these hits made their OTT debut. The top Malayalam films of 2025 are listed here, along with where to watch them online. Posters of Thudarum and Rekhachithram

Where to watch the best Malayalam movies on OTT

Thudarum (JioHotstar)

The public as well as critics appreciated this film, which was directed by Tharun Moorthy of Saudi Vellaka fame. Mohanlal's most recent movie, which made over ₹100 crore at the global box office, received accolades for its compelling story and outstanding performances.

The movie became the first Malayalam film to become a box office success in 2025. The story of a missing woman in the late 1980s is the focus of the investigation. Rekhachithram received plaudits for its ability to blend cinematic elements into an investigative thriller and its lead actors' nuanced performances.

L2: Empuraan (JioHotstar)

Prithviraj and Mohanlal's second installment of the trilogy, L2 Empuraan, after the 2019 box office blockbuster Lucifer, went on to rank among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of this year. Amidst controversies, the thriller appealed to the audience with its action sequences.

The comedy and boxing scenes in the movie received plenty of attention. Alappuzha Gymkhana, which made its OTT premiere after a successful run in theatres, is a light-hearted story about a group of friends and their bromance amidst a boxing championship competition.

Officer on Duty (Netflix)

From a compelling storyline by Shahi Kabir to the outstanding performances by the cast, the movie had all the viewer could want in a good thriller. Officer on Duty maintains a realistic narrative while also cramming in plenty of action and intriguing scenes.

Ponman (JioHotstar)

Ponman ranks high among all the recent Malayalam films because it seamlessly blends emotional scenes with thriller aspects in its narrative. The Basil Joseph film proved to be one of the year's most critically acclaimed films thanks to phenomenal performances and plot.

This film skilfully combines a gripping narrative with strong acting to create an engaging viewing experience for the audience. This movie, which features Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph in the key roles, also has a dark comic undertone.

Padakkalam (JioHotstar)

Padakkalam, which centres on the concept of body-swapping, contains a number of humorous sequences. After its OTT release, the fantasy thriller—which was an unexpected hit in theaters—received even more recognition.