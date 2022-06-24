Veteran Odia actor Raimohan Parida found dead at home, police starts probe

Veteran Odia actor Raimohan Parida was found dead at his residence on Friday, June 24. The actor, popular for playing negative roles in Odia and Bengali films, was also a theatre artist. He was 58 at the time of his death. Also Read| Malayalam singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage during live performance, dies

Raimohan's body was found by his family in his room in the Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar on Friday morning. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to a report in PTI, his death seems to be a suicide case. However, police have started an investigation into it. A police officer said that the body will be sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, friends and actors have been visiting his residence to pay their tributes. His neighbours said that they had met him a day before his death and found him to be his usual self, noting that he enjoyed a good relationship with everyone.

Actor Siddhanta Mahapatra, who worked with Raimohan in several films, remembered him as a 'jolly' person. He said, "It is hard to believe that such a jolly person, who has experienced several ups and downs in life, can think of doing something like this. He was highly successful in the profession." Actor Sritam Das said it was unbelievable that Raimohan who had become a "hero from zero" could commit suicide.

Raimohan had acted in over 100 Odia films and 15 Bengali movies in his career, and was also a popular figure in the Odia Jatra (local theatre) world. He was a part of several superhit movies like Rama Laxman, Aasibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani, Naga Panchami, Udandi Sita, Tu Thile Mo Dara Kahaku, Rana Bhumi, Singha Bahini, Kulanandan and Kandhei Aakhire Luha. He was a recipient of the Odisha State Film Award and an Abhinandia Puraskar.

