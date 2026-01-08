Who is Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral? What to know about SNL star Marcello Hernández's girlfriend

Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast member Marcello Hernández debuted his first stand-up special, American Boy, on Netflix this week. With Hernández making headlines, fans are curious about his personal life, including his architect girlfriend Amelia Batlle Cabral. Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral is the architect and designer girlfriend of SNL star Marcello Hernández. Cabral has captured spotlight with red-carpet appearances. (Instagram | Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral )

The couple first confirmed their relationship in July 2025, when they appeared at the New York City premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, which starred Hernández .

Who is Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral? Cabral is a New York-based architect and designer with Dominican roots, and completed her high school in the Dominican Republic, as per her LinkedIn.

She holds a master’s degree in architecture from Yale University (2023), following a bachelor’s degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design, and currently practices at Taller Frida Escobedo, an influential architecture and planning studio.

Along with her Yale classmate Signe Ferguson, she also co-founded BATLLE + sig, a design firm. Cabral told Speciwomen in January 2025, “It was 2020, in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Signe invited me over for dinner. I started cooking and reading books with her, and we became close friends. Because the school was closed down, we made our studios within our homes.”

She has travelled to a lot of countries in the world. According to her Instagram posts, she spent a semester studying abroad in France while attending SCAD. Since then, she has been to Greenland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Italy, and, most recently, Tanzania.

Cabral and Hernández's romance In July 2025, Cabral accompanied Hernández to the New York City premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 and walked the red carpet with him.

Since then, she has also walked the red carpet at Heidi Klum's Heidiween party in October 2025. Hernández and Cabral were dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams, respectively.

Cabral and Hernández made two public appearances in May 2025 before the official NYC red carpet, one at a Met Gala afterparty and another at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Phoenician Scheme, before officially announcing their romance on the red carpet.