Yash's Googly director in tears after watching Toxic, Rukmini Vasanth's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello maker calls it brave
Pavan Wadeyar and Hemanth M Rao took to social media to share their reviews of Yash and Rukmini Vasanth's recent film Toxic. Here's what they said.
Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received polarising reviews since its release in theatres last Wednesday. The film starring Yashin dual roles has received criticism for its screenplay and editing, while others have seen potential. Directors of Yash’s Googly (2013) and Rukmini Vasanth’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (2023) reviewed the film on social media. (Also Read: ‘I am proud of Toxic, we made what we wanted to make’: Akshay Oberoi talks about starring with Yash | Interview)
Googly director in tears after Toxic
Filmmaker Pavan Wadeyar, who directed Yash in their hit film Googly, wrote in his review on X (formerly Twitter), “Watched Toxic today with packed audience. It really deserves a huge applause for the Daring attempt. Its not just an entertainment film its a psychological journey of strong characters.”
He admitted that the film could’ve been better, writing, “I agree the writing and edit could hav been crispier, but its a feast to watch our own Yash. He has really taken over RAYA in to his blood veins.” The filmmaker even seemed moved by the ending, writing, “The last 20 mins is truly wonderful, it is really not easy to carry such performance through out the film, Especially the character "Ticket" O man.. I am still struck with that... I had tears in my eyes at the end for RAYA.”
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello director calls Toxic brave
Hemanth M Rao, who directed Rukmini in her hit film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, wrote on X, “Storytelling is about convictions and being brave. Very few walk that path. From producer, director to actors, I'm so amazed by so many decisions that has gone into making #Toxic a reality.”
He also praised Yash and Rukmini, writing, “What beautiful performances by everybody and man oh man...Raya, the older madder version was soo good. For me, the last half hour was beautiful. Its definitely calls for a big screen experience. Mad respect to #GeetuMohanDas @KvnProductions @TheNameIsYash And @rukminitweets, Rockstar only you were. #Toxic.”
About Toxic
Toxic is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
The film tells the story of siblings Raya (Yash) and Ganga (Nayanthara) who take over a gangster empire in Goa. Despite being on top, Raya soon starts to unravel as his past catches up to him. Toxic received criticism since its release in all South Indian languages and Hindi. The film was shot in Kannada and English simultaneously.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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