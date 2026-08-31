Yash’s mother slams Allu Aravind over old remark questioning actor’s stardom pre-KGF: Son of bus driver who rose to top

Addressing the issue without naming Aravind, Pushpa said that Yash was already a known and successful name in Kannada cinema well before KGF. She pointed to his string of successful films and years of hard work, stressing that his rise to pan-India fame did not happen overnight.

The controversy dates back to 2023, when Allu Aravind spoke about KGF’s success and questioned Yash’s standing before the franchise. His “Who was Yash before KGF?” remark drew criticism from the actor’s fans and has now found its way back into the spotlight.

Yash ’s mother Pushpa Arunkumar has come out in strong support of her son, making it clear that his journey to stardom did not start with the KGF franchise. Her comments come after veteran producer Allu Aravind’s old ‘Who was Yash before KGF?’ remark resurfaced online amid the buzz around Yash’s latest film, Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Speaking at a recent press meet, Pushpa pointed out that Yash had already made a name for himself in Kannada cinema well before KGF took him to a pan-India audience.

“Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He's not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him,” she said.

Pushpa stressed that Yash’s success did not happen overnight. She pointed out that he had spent years working in Kannada cinema, winning over audiences and making a name for himself well before KGF took him to the pan-India stage. “Yash has built his position by working hard for years and giving successful films in the Kannada cinema,” she added.