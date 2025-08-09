Red Letter on OTT: A man's nightmare aligns with reality; all you need to know about Ajit Arora's crime-thriller

Ajit Arora's crime-thriller Red Letter is now streaming on OTT. The movie, which is a short film, was released on ShemarooMe/OTTplay Premium on August 9. The story of this drama revolves around a man's nightmare that happens to align with reality. Like you can expect, it all begins with a red letter. Here's everything you need to know about the film… A still from Red Letter

Red Letter on OTT

Ajit Arora's directorial Red Letter, starring him in the lead role, has finally been released on OTT. It is now available for streaming on ShemarooMe via OTTplay Premium.

What is Red Letter's story?

Red Letter is the story of a man named Abhi (Ajit Arora), who would often find himself in a nightmare. Abhi would dream of a hand that directs him towards a cave, not too far from where he lives. This cave has a particular spot that he visits in his nightmare. A peculiar red rock hides a letter from 1890. This letter has turned red and hints at a past event – it is about an Asur who misbehaved with kids.

Thus begins Abhi's journey to finding the Asur. This time, fortunately, he is not alone in his journey. Abhi and his wife Arva (Krishma Thakur) set off on their journey to investigate this matter further. The doubt, though, is whether Abhi is the Asur himself. With it, we enter the world of Red Letter, where the story unfolds one scene at a time.

Red Letter, from Cannes to OTTplay Premium

