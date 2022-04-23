Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat trends on Twitter after fans notice new name plate: 'It's an evolution'

On Saturday, actor Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat got a new name plate. Excited Shah Rukh fans reacted to the change on Twitter and in no time, Mannat was trending on the social media platform. Shah Rukh recently announced his next collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan trolled 'old-fashioned' in-laws on wedding day: 'Chalo Gauri burka pehno, it's time for namaz'

One fan shared four different pictures of Mannat's name plates over the years, and wrote, “Evolution of #Mannat name plate." Another fan shared a picture of the new name plate and wrote, “New name plate of Mannat. Mannat Is Symbol Of Stardom, Love, Emotion, Passion, Hardwork and Dedication. #ShahRukhKhan”

Sharing a photo of the name plate another one said, “God's paradise. Even the name plate starts trending if it is Shah Rukh Khan. Absolutely loved the change! All hail King Khan.” One fan said, “The old designs will be forever iconic. Simple, unassuming and classy, just like you. Not a fan of the new one to be honest. #Mannat.”

This design will be forever iconic.



Simple, unassuming and classy, just like you @iamsrk. Not a fan of the new one to be honest. #Mannat pic.twitter.com/Nbq8Nnrah6 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) April 22, 2022

Talking about Shah Rukh's upcoming film Pathan, one person tweeted, “Srk is trending nationwide just for changing the name plate of mannat no selfies or shirtless pic by the way just imagine the rage if they release the teaser of #Pathaan.” Another one wrote, “Yes this design will be forever iconic...i never thought that I would ever feel emotional about a nameplate.. I have always dreamed of it standing next to it and click a pic...all my childhood... But never got the chance.. Now it's gone so sad.. #Mannat @iamsrk” Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, says, 'will even chop off my hands to work with you'. Watch

Mannat is Shah Rukh’s sea-facing bungalow in the posh Bandra area of Mumbai and is estimated to be worth approximately ₹200 crore. In an earlier interview with Radio Mirchi, he revealed that it was the most expensive thing he owned.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh shared a video on Instagram, announcing his collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in a film titled Dunki. Although he didn't reveal much detail about the film, but announced that it will hit the screens on December 22, 2023. Before Dunki, Shah Rukh will be seen in the action thriller Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film hits the screens on January 25, 2023.

