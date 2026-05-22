Actor Sonam Bajwa has publicly cautioned against excessive or harsh measures targeting community animals as the Punjab government kicks off a major statewide population control campaign. Taking to social media, the actress urged local authorities to prioritize compassion and structural practicality while enforcing the Supreme Court's latest guidelines on stray dog management. Sonam Bajwa urges Punjab CM for humane action amid stray dog crackdown: ‘This absolutely cannot become a death sentence'. (Instagram)

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Sonam Bajwa appeals for compassion As discussions intensified online following the state’s latest drive, Sonam Bajwa directly addressed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through Instagram, stressing that the Supreme Court’s direction was being misunderstood by many people. “The Court spoke about regulated removal from sensitive public spaces along with sterilisation, vaccination and sheltering — not wiping dogs off the streets,” Bajwa stated in her social media post.

The actor questioned whether the current infrastructure was prepared to ethically manage such a large-scale operation and raised concerns about the lack of proper shelters and rehabilitation systems. “Where are the shelters? Where is the infrastructure?” Sonam questioned. “This absolutely cannot become a death sentence for voiceless animals. Public safety matters. Human lives matter. But compassion and responsibility matter too.”

In her statement, Sonam also suggested that the government adopt a more balanced, long-term solution rather than relying solely on removal drives. She encouraged authorities to work alongside NGOs, veterinarians, municipal bodies and public safety experts to create a more organised framework.

According to the actor, proper sterilisation programmes, vaccination drives and shelter systems are necessary if the state genuinely wants to reduce the stray population safely and sustainably. “How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society,” she added.