Sudesh Berry on Shakti co-star Rubina Dilaik: 'It was one of the most beautiful fumbles I have ever seen'
- Insisting that Rubina never showed any superiority on sets of Shakti, her co-star from the show Sudesh Berry has praised her.
Actor Sudesh Berry has showered praise on his Shakti co-star and current contestant on Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik. Weeks after she failed to remember his name on Salman Khan's reality show, Sudesh has now said that his tweet in reaction to the Bigg Boss incident was humorous.
During a task, Kavita Kaushik had asked Rubina to name her co-actors from Shakti and she could only remember Sudesh's onscreen name, Harak Singh. Though she managed to remember his name soon after Kavita expressed her shock, and the fumble was not well-received by many TV actors.
Even Sudesh had tweeted, “Apne 40 years ke career meh itni badi fumbling nahi dekhi... every day is a learning day #BB14#shakti #MyNameIsSudeshBerry.”
However, calling it a humorous reaction, Sudesh told Times of India, "Different people understand things differently. I had said that in a humorous way. I felt that it was one of the most beautiful fumbles I have ever seen.”
Adding that he does not watch Bigg Boss and it was Kamya Panjabi who told him about the fumble, Sudesh said, “I have worked with Rubina and I think she is a beautiful and wonderful actress. She was one of the most talented debutantes I had come across in my long career. I have hardly seen anyone who has such good timing as an actor. She has not shown any superiority while we were on the sets. Rubina has always respected me and never made me feel that she is superior to me in any way."
The statements come at a time when Rubina has been facing allegations of being too dominating on Bigg Boss 14 and treating co-contestants as inferior. Her co-contestants Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya have often accused Rubina of trying to control the way the Bigg Boss house functions.
On Thursday's episode, Eijaz even fought with her when she suggested certain rationing in food items. He got angry, saying that she tries to tell people what to say and what to think, and now, she wants to control what they eat.
