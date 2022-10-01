Ashwin dreams of himself in Ponniyin Selvan I's world after watching film: 'Movies can't replace a good novel, but...'

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin caught a show of Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan I within just two days of its release, and took to his Twitter account to share his positive review of the film. Ashwin revealed himself to be someone who prefers novels over their on-screen adaptations, but praised how Mani Ratnam portrayed the world of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel in his film. Also Read| Ponniyin Selvan I movie review: Aishwarya Rai shines in Mani Ratnam masterpiece

Ashwin shared a series of tweets on Saturday, including a video in which he daydreamed himself being in Ponniyin Selvan's universe. Ashwin, who is a fan of Kalki's novel, wrote in his first tweet, "I don’t know how many more times I will fall in love with this epic story. #ponniyinselvan. Movies can’t replace a good novel, however the legend #maniratnam has made #ps1 a compelling watch."

Praising the cast of Ponniyin Selvan I, the cricketer added in another tweet, "There are plenty of stars who have acted in this movie and added depth to some amazing characters that lived in my head who were brought to life by @Karthi_Offl (vandiyathevan), @trishtrashers (kundavai), Aishwarya Rai(Nandini) and @actor_jayamravi (arunmozhi) with grace and elan."

In his next tweet, Ashwin shared a video that started with him reading Ponniyin Selvan. He then transitioned into a palace where he was dressed like a character from the story. He captioned the clip, "So, who was your favourite?"

Ponniyin Selvan I released in theatres on Friday, September 30. On opening day, Ashwin had asked for Twitter users' help in finding out a Tamil show of the film in Assam's Guwahati as he is in the city for India's second T20I against South Africa.

He tweeted, “Guwahati!! Any shows of Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Tamil? Do your thing Twitter." A user even found a show for Ashwin, but the cricketer replied that he won't able to catch it as the timing clashed with his practice schedule. The person joked, “Skip the practice. Let me get permission from the coach,” prompting Ashwin to tweet laughing emojis.

Ponniyin Selvan I is the first of a two-part historical drama set in the Chola Empire. As per the makers, it made around ₹80 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, registering the best worldwide opening by any Tamil film this year. The second part is expected to hit theatres next year.

