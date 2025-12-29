Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bride can't believe her eyes as groom brings Suriya to their wedding; her reaction wins hearts. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 05:07 pm IST

An Instagram page documenting the wedding of a couple named Aravind and Kajal captured the bride's reaction as Suriya walked in as a surprise. 

A couple named Aravind and Kajal have been documenting moments from their wedding on their Instagram page, kaadhals (love). One video shows how the groom surprised the bride by bringing in Suriya as a wedding guest, with her shocked reaction winning hearts.

A bride and groom posted a video of Suriya attending their wedding recently.
A bride and groom posted a video of Suriya attending their wedding recently.

Suriya surprises bride at her wedding

The video begins with the bride looking shocked as her groom walks in with Suriya alongside him, dressed in a monochrome outfit and wearing sunglasses. The family welcomes the Tamil star to the wedding hall where the bride is waiting. She can’t seem to believe her eyes as soon as she sees Suriya walk in with her groom, widening her eyes and later covering her mouth in shock. The groom thanks Suriya as he interacts with the bride and clicks pictures with the couple.

Posting the video, she wrote, “This is what "knowing your person" looks like! (red heart emoji)” The text on the video reads, “Edhirapaakala la? Naan varuven nu edhirapaakala la?” which roughly translates to, “Did you expect that I would come?” The groom wrote, “Thank you so much @actorsuriya sir for making our occasion more memorable than ever.”

Reactions to the video

It seems like fans were as surprised as the bride to see Suriya attend a fan’s wedding. One fan commented, “What else she could dream for?.. Making us jealous right?” Another thought, “Suriya is such a lovely person.” A comment even read, “It would be the GENERATIONAL FLEX to get surya in your wedding.” “My man is always a gem,” commented one fan. One fan even tagged her boyfriend, writing, “i don't know how but make it happen.”

Recent work

Suriya was last seen in the 2024 film Kanguva and the 2025 film Retro. He is now shooting for Karuppu with RJ Balaji, in which he stars in dual roles. He is also shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film with director Venky Atluri and actor Mamitha Baiju, in addition to a film with director Jithu Madhavan and actors Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Bride can't believe her eyes as groom brings Suriya to their wedding; her reaction wins hearts. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On