Bride can't believe her eyes as groom brings Suriya to their wedding; her reaction wins hearts. Watch

A couple named Aravind and Kajal have been documenting moments from their wedding on their Instagram page, kaadhals (love). One video shows how the groom surprised the bride by bringing in Suriya as a wedding guest, with her shocked reaction winning hearts. A bride and groom posted a video of Suriya attending their wedding recently.

Suriya surprises bride at her wedding

The video begins with the bride looking shocked as her groom walks in with Suriya alongside him, dressed in a monochrome outfit and wearing sunglasses. The family welcomes the Tamil star to the wedding hall where the bride is waiting. She can’t seem to believe her eyes as soon as she sees Suriya walk in with her groom, widening her eyes and later covering her mouth in shock. The groom thanks Suriya as he interacts with the bride and clicks pictures with the couple.

Posting the video, she wrote, “This is what "knowing your person" looks like! (red heart emoji)” The text on the video reads, “Edhirapaakala la? Naan varuven nu edhirapaakala la?” which roughly translates to, “Did you expect that I would come?” The groom wrote, “Thank you so much @actorsuriya sir for making our occasion more memorable than ever.”

Reactions to the video

It seems like fans were as surprised as the bride to see Suriya attend a fan’s wedding. One fan commented, “What else she could dream for?.. Making us jealous right?” Another thought, “Suriya is such a lovely person.” A comment even read, “It would be the GENERATIONAL FLEX to get surya in your wedding.” “My man is always a gem,” commented one fan. One fan even tagged her boyfriend, writing, “i don't know how but make it happen.”

Recent work

Suriya was last seen in the 2024 film Kanguva and the 2025 film Retro. He is now shooting for Karuppu with RJ Balaji, in which he stars in dual roles. He is also shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film with director Venky Atluri and actor Mamitha Baiju, in addition to a film with director Jithu Madhavan and actors Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.