‘Cockroaches rocked’: Prakash Raj voices his support for Cockroach Janta Party protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Actor Prakash Raj responded to an X user who noted that he could not attend the protests in Delhi. In response, he said, “Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity..but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system.”

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to India this morning and launched a mega protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations and recruitment tests.

About the protest Hundreds of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, with founder Abhijeet Dipke delivering the message not to be scared.

"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke said during his address to the crowd, which energetically supported his words.

The crowd was largely made up of school and college students, as well as young professionals, reflecting broad participation from the youth.

At the protest site, the CJP raised several slogans demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case, the CBSE's on-screen marking system-related alleged irregularities and other alleged examination related lapses.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has strongly backed the youth-led protest under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party and was present at the Jantar Mantar protest today. In a video message posted on Instagram, Wangchuk said he had spoken with Dipke and sought assurance that the movement reflected the voice of Indian youth and was not influenced by "foreign forces".

"After speaking with him, I genuinely felt that they do not have any wrong intentions; they are highly patriotic. In fact, they are making a sacrifice to improve the country," Wangchuk said. He said that while many supporters of the protest were mobilising over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and concerns surrounding CUET and CBSE examinations, his own support stemmed from broader concerns about the education system.

"For the last four decades, I have been striving and fighting to bring improvements in the field of education," Wangchuk said, referring to his work in government schools in remote areas.