Coolie producer approaches Madras HC to challenge Rajinikanth film's A certificate from CBFC for ‘celebrating violence’

After watching Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, many were surprised why the film was awarded an A certificate.

The producer of Coolie, Sun TV Network Limited’s Sun Pictures, has approached the Madras High Court to challenge the A certificate granted to the Rajinikanth film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A report by The Hindu states that the producer was ‘shocked’ upon receiving an email from the certification board that their film ‘celebrated violence’.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.
Coolie producer approaches HC over A certificate

The A certificate given to Coolie meant that people under 18 could not watch the film in theatres. The production firm filed a civil miscellaneous appeal against the CBFC’s decision. It was pointed out that anyone who applies for a film certification can appeal before the tribunal within 30 days. Coolie was released in theatres on 14 August with an A certificate, and the film’s producers chose to release it before challenging the certification.

In the grounds of appeal, Sun Pictures had said that it produced Coolie to celebrate Rajinikanth completing 50 years in cinema and that the film had become a ‘mega blockbuster’. However, when they applied for the CBFC certification on 28 July, they claimed that they received a response on 31 July that the movie was ‘celebrating violence’ and would hence be given an A certificate. A revising committee also issued an A certificate for the film on 4 August.

Sun Pictures also questioned the CBFC for giving a U/A certificate for movies like Yash-starrer KGF and Vijay-starrer Beast, as those films had more violence than Coolie did.

About Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Sathyaraj, Upendra and Aamir Khan. The film tells the story of Deva (Rajinikanth), who is looking for answers after the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). Numerous people on social media wondered why Coolie had gotten an A certificate, given that it didn’t have more violence than any other commercial cinema.

