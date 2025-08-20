Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth beats Kamal Haasan's Vikram lifetime, yet to beat Vijay's Leo

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, was released in theatres on 14 August in a clash with War 2. In less than a week, the film has beaten the lifetime collections of Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram with a ₹418 crore worldwide collection. Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth's film is now Lokesh Kanagaraj's second-highest-grossing film.

Coolie worldwide box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Coolie earned ₹216 crore net and ₹255.80 crore gross in India in its six-day run. With a collection of ₹162.20 crore from overseas, the film had made ₹418 crore worldwide by Tuesday. This means that Coolie is now Lokesh’s second-highest-grossing film.

The top spot for the filmmaker’s highest-grosser is taken by Vijay’s Leo (2023) with its ₹605.9 crore worldwide collection. Kamal’s Vikram (2022) had held the second spot with a worldwide collection of ₹414.43 crore, which Coolie has now overtaken. Coolie has also become Rajinikanth’s third-highest-grosser after 2.0 (2018) with its ₹691 crore lifetime collection and Jailer’s (2023) ₹604.5 crore haul.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's highest-grossers Rajinikanth's highest-grossers Leo (2023) - ₹ 605.9 crore 2.0 (2018) - ₹ 691 crore Coolie (2025) - ₹ 418 crore & counting Jailer (2023) - ₹ 604.5 crore Vikram (2022) - ₹ 414.43 crore Coolie (2025) - ₹ 418 crore & counting Prev Next

Coolie earned ₹403 crore worldwide on day 5. Given that the film slowed down during the week, it remains to be seen how it sustains and how much it makes in its first week.

About Coolie

Coolie is a standalone film that is not a part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe with the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. It tells the story of a former coolie union leader, Deva (Rajinikanth), who runs a subsidiary housing for students. He is forced to face his past when the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj) brings him face-to-face with the gangster Simon (Nagarjuna). Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra and Aamir Khan played key roles in it. The film received mixed reviews after its release.