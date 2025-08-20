Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth beats Kamal Haasan's Vikram lifetime, yet to beat Vijay's Leo

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 04:24 pm IST

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer was released in theatres on 14 August in a clash with War 2.

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, was released in theatres on 14 August in a clash with War 2. In less than a week, the film has beaten the lifetime collections of Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram with a 418 crore worldwide collection.

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth's film is now Lokesh Kanagaraj's second-highest-grossing film.
Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth's film is now Lokesh Kanagaraj's second-highest-grossing film.

Coolie worldwide box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Coolie earned 216 crore net and 255.80 crore gross in India in its six-day run. With a collection of 162.20 crore from overseas, the film had made 418 crore worldwide by Tuesday. This means that Coolie is now Lokesh’s second-highest-grossing film.

The top spot for the filmmaker’s highest-grosser is taken by Vijay’s Leo (2023) with its 605.9 crore worldwide collection. Kamal’s Vikram (2022) had held the second spot with a worldwide collection of 414.43 crore, which Coolie has now overtaken. Coolie has also become Rajinikanth’s third-highest-grosser after 2.0 (2018) with its 691 crore lifetime collection and Jailer’s (2023) 604.5 crore haul.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's highest-grossersRajinikanth's highest-grossers
Leo (2023) - 605.9 crore 2.0 (2018) - 691 crore
Coolie (2025) - 418 crore & countingJailer (2023) - 604.5 crore
Vikram (2022) - 414.43 croreCoolie (2025) - 418 crore & counting

Coolie earned 403 crore worldwide on day 5. Given that the film slowed down during the week, it remains to be seen how it sustains and how much it makes in its first week.

About Coolie

Coolie is a standalone film that is not a part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe with the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. It tells the story of a former coolie union leader, Deva (Rajinikanth), who runs a subsidiary housing for students. He is forced to face his past when the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj) brings him face-to-face with the gangster Simon (Nagarjuna). Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra and Aamir Khan played key roles in it. The film received mixed reviews after its release.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Coolie worldwide box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth beats Kamal Haasan's Vikram lifetime, yet to beat Vijay's Leo
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On