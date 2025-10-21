Search
Tue, Oct 21, 2025
Dude box office collection day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju film has good Monday; crosses 40 crore

Dude box office collection day 4: Keerthiswaran's debut film starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju is holding its own at the box office.

Dude box office collection day 4: Director Keerthiswaran’s debut film, Dude, was released in theatres on October 17 ahead of Diwali. The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, opened to mixed reviews, with the film’s second half receiving particular criticism. The film has now crossed the 40 crore mark in India since its release.

Dude box office collection day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju play the film's leads.
Dude box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dude collected an estimated 10 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its total domestic collection to 40.75 crore net. The film saw no dip on Monday, given that it was a holiday, but it also saw no increase, according to the estimates. Dude had an opening of 9.75 crore, and it collected 10.4 crore on Saturday and 10.6 crore on Sunday. Despite advance booking trends, the film is performing better in Tamil than Telugu.

Sarathkumar watches Dude in theatre

Sarathkumar, who played Minister Athiyamaan Azhagappan in Dude, watched the film in theatres on Diwali with fans and the director. Posting a selfie with Keerthiswaran and fans from inside the theatre, the actor wrote, “On the occasion of Deepavali, we—myself and director Keerthivasan—watched with joy the enthusiastic celebration by fans of the #Dude film, which is currently running successfully on screens, at Kamala Cinemas until the interval, and we were delighted to share Deepavali greetings with the fans.”

About Dude

Dude is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and has music by Sai Abhyankar. The film tells the story of two youngsters, Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha), whose lives change after the latter proposes marriage to the former. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma and Neha Shetty play key roles in it. Dude has crossed the 60 crore mark worldwide in its first weekend.

