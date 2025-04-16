Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar film holds steady after recent dip; brings in 112 crore

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly was released in theatres on April 10, and it held strong despite seeing some dips in its seven-day run. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹112 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film close to making ₹200 crore) Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar in a still from the Adhik Ravichandran film.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection

The trade website reports that Good Bad Ugly brought in an estimated ₹4.32 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking the total collection to ₹112.62 crore net. The film also registered a 21.92% occupancy on Wednesday. Ajith and Trisha’s film made ₹15 crore on Monday but saw a dip on Tuesday, bringing in ₹7 crore net. However, it has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and is close to touching ₹200 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 after beating Dragon and Vidaamuyarchi.

Recent controversy around the songs

Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to Good Bad Ugly’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, for using his songs in the film without permission or consent. Producer Y Ravi Shankar, however, told Hindustan Times, “We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book.” Ilaiyaraaja demands a written apology and ₹5 crore as compensation for using three of his songs in the film.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly also stars Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram, in addition to Ajith and Trisha. The film received mixed reviews from critics for its fan service and has performed well at the box office. It tells the story of a retired gangster named Red Dragon, aka AK, who comes out of retirement to save his family.