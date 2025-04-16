Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar film holds steady after recent dip; brings in 112 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 16, 2025 10:13 PM IST

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Here's how Adhik Ravichandran's Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer is faring. 

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly was released in theatres on April 10, and it held strong despite seeing some dips in its seven-day run. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 112 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film close to making 200 crore)

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar in a still from the Adhik Ravichandran film.
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar in a still from the Adhik Ravichandran film.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection

The trade website reports that Good Bad Ugly brought in an estimated 4.32 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking the total collection to 112.62 crore net. The film also registered a 21.92% occupancy on Wednesday. Ajith and Trisha’s film made 15 crore on Monday but saw a dip on Tuesday, bringing in 7 crore net. However, it has crossed the 100 crore mark in India and is close to touching 200 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 after beating Dragon and Vidaamuyarchi.

Recent controversy around the songs

Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to Good Bad Ugly’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, for using his songs in the film without permission or consent. Producer Y Ravi Shankar, however, told Hindustan Times, “We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book.” Ilaiyaraaja demands a written apology and 5 crore as compensation for using three of his songs in the film.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly also stars Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram, in addition to Ajith and Trisha. The film received mixed reviews from critics for its fan service and has performed well at the box office. It tells the story of a retired gangster named Red Dragon, aka AK, who comes out of retirement to save his family.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar film holds steady after recent dip; brings in 112 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On