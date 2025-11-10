Gouri Kishan refuses to accept YouTuber's apology after body shaming remark: 'Won't accept hollow words'

Tamil actor Gouri Kishan recently called out YouTuber Karthik for asking questions about her weight to her Others co-star Aditya Madhavan and director Abin Hariharan during a press meet. Now, the actor has refused to accept his apology, saying the incident is being dismissed as a “misunderstanding.” Gouri Kishan faced a question on her weight during a press meet for her new film.

Gouri refuses to accept apology

On Monday, Gouri took to her social media handles, including Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), to call out the journalist once again. This time, she criticised his apology video, saying it lacked accountability and came across as insincere.

“An apology without accountability isn’t an apology at all,” Gouri wrote on social media while reposting the video about the journalist apologising for the question, and sharing his side of the story.

Gouri added, “Especially when it’s brushed off with ‘she misunderstood the question — it was just a fun one,’ or worse — ‘I didn’t body-shame anyone.’ Let me be clear. I won’t accept performative remorse or hollow words. Do better, RS Karthik.”

She shared a screenshot of the same on her Instagram Stories as well.

On Saturday, the YouTuber apologised, claiming his question had been misunderstood and that he did not intend to hurt Gouri.

What do we know about the stir

It all started during a press conference for the Tamil film Others on Thursday. A male journalist had asked her director, Abin Hariharan and co-star Aditya Madhavan about her weight, prompting her to call him out for sexism.

At the press meet, Gouri looked at the YouTuber who had asked the question to task, and asked, “How does my weight concern you in any way. How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented.”

The video of the actor slamming the question was widely circulated on social media, with many coming forward to support Gouri for taking a stand, and slamming the YouTuber for their 'sexist' question.