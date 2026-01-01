Search
Gracious Nicole Kidman indulges fangirl Nadiya with selfies in Australia, bends down to match her height. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Jan 01, 2026 06:39 pm IST

Actor Nadiya bumped into Nicole Kidman in Australia and shared her 'fan girl' experience with the Hollywood star on social media.

Actor Nadiya is currently vacationing in Sydney, Australia, where she just so happened to bump into none other than Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Posting pictures and videos with Nicole, Nadiya penned a note about how the star indulged the fangirl in her and even bent down to match her height.

Nicole Kidman and Nadiya clicked selfies after she met the Hollywood star in Australia.
Nicole Kidman and Nadiya clicked selfies after she met the Hollywood star in Australia.

Nadiya fangirls over Nicole Kidman

Nadiya posted two pictures with Nicole on her Instagram stories. One shows Nicole looking much taller than her, and the other shows her bending down to match Nadiya’s height. Posting the pictures, the South Indian actor wrote, “Not 5.11 anymore, lol.”

Nadiya couldn't help but fangirl over Nicole Kidman.
Nadiya couldn't help but fangirl over Nicole Kidman.

She also posted a video on her feed of her and Nicole clicking pictures together, all smiles. Nicole can be seen bending down quite a bit to match her height for a good pic. Sharing it, Nadiya wrote, “Fangirl moment! Ran into Nicole Kidman, one of my favourite actresses in Australia (an Australian herself)!! Incredibly warm and gracious, such a treat. Despite being so tall, she even offered to bend down to match my height - a good 6 inch difference.”

Fans call Nadiya and Nicole Kidman ‘2 legends’

Fans couldn’t help but gush about Nadiya meeting Nicole in Australia, a ‘crossover nobody expected’ according to one of them. Singer and actor Vijay Yesudas commented under Nadiya’s post, “Did someone tell her Ma’am how much of a Legend you are here in Our Country.”

Fans seemed to agree because one of them commented, “Our gem Nicole Kidman, 2 Gems in the same frame.” Another wrote, “Two absolute favourites.” An excited fan even exclaimed, “2 of my favourite heroines in one frame!! How best this year is going to be?”

For the unversed, Nadiya works in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She debuted in the 1984 Malayalam film Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu and has since acted in films like Drushyam 2, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheeshma Parvam, Let’s Get Married and more.

