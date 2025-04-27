Ilaiyaraaja says he once told PM Narendra Modi ‘you have to rule India for another 20 years’: It is happening

Ilaiyaraaja praises PM Modi

Ilaiyaraaja shared how he felt after receiving the Padma Vibhushan award in 2018. The musician recalled his brief conversation with PM Modi then. "I was surprised I got the Padma Vibhushan, because of our PM. He is very kind to me. He announced it. I've no words to express my inner happiness. It's a wonderful thing...After the (awards) function was over, there was a tea party. There only I met him. I said, 'Sir, I have a prayer for you. You have to rule India for another 20 years.' It is happening," he added.

Ilaiyaraaja gives his opinion on PM Modi

When asked about his opinions on the PM, he asked the host to write down the names of all the prime ministers who have ruled India so far and compare them. Ilaiyaraaja said how PM Modi transformed Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganges.

He was asked about his opinion on PM Modi. Ilaiyaraaja said, “I request you, suppose Modi we don't want. You name other leader. Just name other leader or ten leaders you name. But all the Indian people must accept that person. is there anyone? This is my opinion about him.”

PM Modi met Ilaiyaraaja recently

Last month, PM Modi met Ilaiyaraaja and said he made history by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago."