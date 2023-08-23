News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Jailer box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth film slows down but will cross 300 crore soon in India

Jailer box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth film slows down but will cross 300 crore soon in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 23, 2023 10:47 AM IST

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film has slowed down but is still recording decent numbers. It is now set to cross ₹300 crore at domestic box office.

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth is back in Chennai after his spiritual vacation but his film Jailer continues to do wonders at the box office. The film is in its second week and collected around 4.5 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It stands at 291.8 crore and is expected to cross the 300 crore mark at the domestic box office before the weekend. Also read: OMG 2 box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film slows down, earns 3.2 crore

Rajinikanth's Jailer remains strong at the box office in its second week.
Rajinikanth's Jailer remains strong at the box office in its second week.

Jailer box office

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer had opened on August 10 at 48.35 crore and collected 42 crore on its first Sunday. It amassed 235.85 crore in its first week. After its second Sunday collection of 19.2 crore, the film slowed down. After collecting 5.7 crore on its second Monday, it dropped further to 4.5 crore on its second Tuesday.

However, Jailer still continues to create history at the box office. The film recently crossed 500 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It has also become Rajinikanth's second film to cross the 500 crore mark after his 2018 film 2.0.

More about Jailer

Jailer follows the story of a retired police officer, who uses his connections with former prisoners to save his son from a gangster. It stars Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and has Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Kishore in cameo roles. Tamannaah Bhatia has also performed a special dance number in the film, Kaavaalaa, which is a hit on the internet.

Rajinikanth's trip and controversy

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth reached Chennai on Monday after visiting several towns of religious importance in Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. He recently offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temples in Ayodhya. His wife Latha Rajinikanth was also spotted in one of the pictures. On his trip, he also graced the screening of Jailer in Lucknow.

He was recently questioned by a section of the society for touching the feet of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath upon meeting him in Lucknow during the trip. "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only," he told the reporters.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out