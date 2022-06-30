Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to have OTT release on July 8, fans say it’s too early: ‘It is a masterpiece’

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which has grossed over ₹400 crore at the box-office and continues to have a successful run in theatres, will have its OTT release via Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. Several fans feel the film, which also stars Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, deserves a longer solo theatrical run, and is heading to OTT, too early. Also Read| Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan's film crosses ₹400 crore

Vikram is having its OTT release in just 35 days since its release in cinemas. The film continues to perform well at the ticket window in its fourth week. The film, which was also dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, features Kamal Haasan in the role of a former agent Vikram, who sets out to avenge the death of his son, an undercover officer in the narcotics bureau.

Industry tracker Kaushik LM also said that Vikram should have premiered on an OTT platform at least after 50 days of theatrical run. He tweeted, “#Vikram will be streaming from July 8 on #DisneyplusHotstar #VikramOnDisneyplusHotstar Just 35 days exclusive theatrical window for this Mega ATBB! A massive Industry Hit like #Vikram should have premiered on OTT after 50 exclusive days in theatres (like how #KGF2 did recently)."

Industry tracker Kaushik LM on Vikram's OTT release.

Fans agreed with Kaushik’s remark and said it’s too early for an OTT release. One wrote, “Exactly the problem with many of our movies with their OTT strategies. Audiences are shying away from theatres because they feel it is better to catch these movies on OTT in a month. Theatrical revenue is getting a huge hit as a result. Need to go back to bigger theatrical windows.” Some said that Vikram's theatrical run will be unaffected by its OTT release. One tweeted, "Even KGF was released on the BMS app and Prime on rent after the 4th week. Vikram is a masterpiece and most people can't wait to see it again."

Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, recently dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. It has also breached the Rs. 400 crore club worldwide and has become the second Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to achieve this feat.

