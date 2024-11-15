Kanguva box office collection day 2: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani film mints over 29 crore

Box office report

As per Sacnilk, the film performed modestly well on the two days. It earned ₹24 crore on opening day. On day 2, the film registered abusiness of around ₹5.54 crore (nett) in India in all languages. Now, the total collection stands at ₹29.54 crore (nett).

The portal further stated that overall 16.27 per cent occupancy in Tamil language on Friday, with the data suggesting that the evening shows saw more footfalls as compared to others. It was reported that the film collected ₹58.60 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. The film was released on November 14.

About the film

In the film, Suriya plays the titular role—a warrior called Kanguva. He also plays a bounty hunter called Francis. The film links a tribal warrior’s struggle to save his people from being colonised to a bounty hunter’s struggle in the present. Disha also plays a bounty hunter, while Bobby plays a warrior like Kanguva.

According to Hindustan Times’ review, “Kanguva has been in the making for several years and expectations were high given the producer Gnanavel Raja said it would amass ₹2000 crore at the box office. Suriya is the heart and soul of Kanguva but the film by Siva just doesn’t do justice to his performance and commitment. So, it’s best to hold off on the sequel.”

Meanwhile, fans had mixed reactions to the film, with some praising Suriya for his performance and some calling out the film’s loud sound mix and Siva’s writing and direction. On Friday, producer KE Gnanavel Raja spoke to the press in Hyderabad and revealed that corrective measures were being taken to address the issue.

He said, “We have spoken to everyone and asked them to reduce the volume by 2 points. The film is set a thousand years back, and most episodes have massive action sequences. So, I asked the exhibitors to reduce the sound by 2 points, considering the feedback.”

The film also had a cameo by Karthi and ended with scenes leading to a sequel, Kanguva 2, which will see the actor face off against his brother Suriya. Kanguva was released in 2D and 3D in all South Indian languages and Hindi.