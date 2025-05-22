Kayadu Lohar under ED scanner in TASMAC scam case; accused of charging 35 lakh per party: Report

Actor Kayadu Lohar recently gained fame when she acted in Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon with Pradeep Ranganathan. A MidDay report now claims that she is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the TASMAC scam case in Tamil Nadu. (Also Read: Kayadu Lohar admits to ‘fake it till I make it’ after co-star Pradeep Ranganathan rags her for making memes on herself) Kayadu Lohar recently gained fame when she acted in Dragon.

Kayadu Lohar under ED scanner for TASMAC scam

The report claims that Kayadu has come under the radar of the ED in connection with the TASMAC scam. She is reportedly being investigated for an alleged link. Individuals associated with the scam and caught during the ED raid reportedly named her. The report also claims that Kayadu charged ₹35 lakh to attend ‘night parties’.

For the unversed, the TASMAC scam is an alleged financial scandal involving Tamil Nadu’s state-run liquor company, TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation). According to PTI, the Supreme Court said on Thursday that the ED is ‘crossing all the limits’ and violating the federal concept of governance. The SC also stayed the money laundering probe against TASMAC over alleged corruption. The law officer opposed the order, saying the issue involved corruption over ₹1000 crore and the ED is not crossing the limits ‘at least in this case.’

Kayadu has yet to issue a statement on the alleged link in the case.

About Kayadu Lohar

Kayadu made her acting debut in 2021 with the Kannada film Mugilpete after winning Fresh Face Season 12. In 2022, she debuted in Malayalam and Telugu with Pathonpatham Noottandu and Alluri. In 2023, she debuted in Marathi with I Prem U.

After Oru Jaathi Jaathakam in Malayalam, Kayadu got fame for playing Pallavi Parasuram in the coming-of-age film Dragon. She was appreciated for her performance. She will soon star in Idhayam Murali and Immortal, apart from a yet-to-be-titled film with Silambarasan TR in Tamil.