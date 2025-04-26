Telangana man tries to pull off Dragon movie-like scam to land job at software company; gets caught in 15 days

Anyone who has watched Ashwath Marimuthu’s Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dragon remembers the scene that exposes innovative ways youngsters cheat during video interviews to land jobs. A TOI report states that a Telangana man tried to pull off a similar scam even before the film was released, only to be caught in 15 days. (Also Read: Simbu plays manmadhan in my film, reveals Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu) Pradeep Ranganathan's character cheats during his video interview in Dragon.

Telangana man’s Dragon movie-like scam

The report states that a software engineer from Telangana, Rapa Sai Prashanth, used an impostor to land a job at Infosys in Bengaluru. However, the man in his 20s was caught in 15 days, and the company terminated his job after they noticed inconsistencies. A complaint was also filed at Adugodi police station for cheating and impersonation under the IT Act and sections 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer told the publication, “Prashanth is from Telangana. After he was sacked from work, he went to Hyderabad. However, he insists that he be paid for his 15 days of work. We're trying to nab him.” Kishore, the accounts manager of Sampradaa Software Technologies, which offers recruitment services to Infosys, filed the complaint.

The complaint states that Prashanth got his friend to impersonate him during the virtual interview with the company. He got his offer letter on January 2, but Infosys noticed someone else had appeared for the interview instead of Prashanth after he began working.

The scene from Dragon

For the unversed, Pradeep’s D Raghavan, aka Dragon, gives big bucks to an agency to help him land a job. After obtaining a fake degree, he cheats during the video interview, which is set up in a fake bedroom at the agency. An imposter speaks for him in fluent English as he pretends to lip-sync during the interview, successfully cheating Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vale Kumar. Eventually, he admits to his mistakes at the film's end when he is overcome by guilt.