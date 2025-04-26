Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Telangana man tries to pull off Dragon movie-like scam to land job at software company; gets caught in 15 days

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 26, 2025 01:14 PM IST

A Telangana man used an imposter to land a job at Infosys in Bengaluru – a tactic similar to the one used by Pradeep Ranganathan's character in Dragon.

Anyone who has watched Ashwath Marimuthu’s Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dragon remembers the scene that exposes innovative ways youngsters cheat during video interviews to land jobs. A TOI report states that a Telangana man tried to pull off a similar scam even before the film was released, only to be caught in 15 days. (Also Read: Simbu plays manmadhan in my film, reveals Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu)

Pradeep Ranganathan's character cheats during his video interview in Dragon.
Pradeep Ranganathan's character cheats during his video interview in Dragon.

Telangana man’s Dragon movie-like scam

The report states that a software engineer from Telangana, Rapa Sai Prashanth, used an impostor to land a job at Infosys in Bengaluru. However, the man in his 20s was caught in 15 days, and the company terminated his job after they noticed inconsistencies. A complaint was also filed at Adugodi police station for cheating and impersonation under the IT Act and sections 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer told the publication, “Prashanth is from Telangana. After he was sacked from work, he went to Hyderabad. However, he insists that he be paid for his 15 days of work. We're trying to nab him.” Kishore, the accounts manager of Sampradaa Software Technologies, which offers recruitment services to Infosys, filed the complaint.

The complaint states that Prashanth got his friend to impersonate him during the virtual interview with the company. He got his offer letter on January 2, but Infosys noticed someone else had appeared for the interview instead of Prashanth after he began working.

The scene from Dragon

For the unversed, Pradeep’s D Raghavan, aka Dragon, gives big bucks to an agency to help him land a job. After obtaining a fake degree, he cheats during the video interview, which is set up in a fake bedroom at the agency. An imposter speaks for him in fluent English as he pretends to lip-sync during the interview, successfully cheating Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vale Kumar. Eventually, he admits to his mistakes at the film's end when he is overcome by guilt.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Telangana man tries to pull off Dragon movie-like scam to land job at software company; gets caught in 15 days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On