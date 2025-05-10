Khushbu Sundar backs Aarti Ravi after emotional note on divorce with Ravi Mohan: ‘Mother’s truth will be testimony’

Khushbu Sundar backs Aarti Ravi

Khushbu took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an article referencing Aarti’s post. The headline of the article read, “A mother’s truth.” Supporting Aarti, Khushbu wrote, “The truth of a mother will stand as a testimony for days to come.”

Ravi Mohan announced his separation from Aarti in September last year on X. Since then, speculation has been rife about his alleged relationship with singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. Although both parties denied the reports at the time, their recent joint appearance at producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding in Chennai reignited the rumours.

Aarti talks about going through financial difficulties

Shortly after their photos surfaced online, Aarti shared a detailed note accusing Ravi Mohan of withdrawing from his duties as a father. She also revealed that she has been facing financial challenges amidst their ongoing legal battle.

She wrote, “For a year, I have carried silence like armour. Not because I was weak, but because my sons needed peace more than I needed to be heard. I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing, not because I didn't have the truth, but because I didn't want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents. Today, while the world sees carefully curated appearances and photo captions, our reality is very different. My divorce is still ongoing. But the man I once stood beside for 18 years—in love, loyalty and belief—has not just walked away from me, but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour.”

Talking about her financial difficulties and facing home eviction, Aarti continued, “For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night—held, healed and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride. And now, we face home eviction—from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me. I am accused of being a gold digger. If that were ever true, I would have protected my personal interests long ago. But I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction. And this is where it has brought me.”

Ravi Mohan’s social media announcement in September reportedly came as a shock to Aarti and their two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. She claimed they were “blindsided” by the public announcement of the separation.