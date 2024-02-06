Lal Salaam trailer: 5 things we can gather about Rajinikanth's release this week

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Rajinikanth in the lead roles, which touches on religious harmony, is all set hits screens on February 9. The makers released the film’s trailer on Monday, giving a glimpse of the sports drama that seems to delve into some relevant subjects. Here are our five takeaways from the film’s trailer. (Also Read: AR Rahman thought Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam would be ‘cringy'. Here's why) Rajinikanth in a still from Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth’s Moideen Bhai

If the trailer is anything to go by, Rajinikanth seems to be the X factor of the film. He plays Moideen Bhai, someone who’s looking to keep peace between communities. “I trust in the justice system. I just don’t trust a few black sheep in the system,” he says in the trailer, giving a sneak peek into his character's thought process.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vishnu Vishal’s role

Vishnu, the actual lead of this film, plays a young Muslim cricketer who seems affected by communal disharmony. Despite him being an alcoholic and a rabble-rouser, a pujari predicts he’ll bring a good name to their village. His chance at redemption is cricket, but he never seems to get a fair chance.

Rest of the cast

Lal Salaam boasts of an intriguing cast even if the trailer doesn’t give away much. In an interesting casting choice, ex-cricketer Kapil Dev has been roped in for the film. Jeevitha Rajashekar plays Moideen’s sister and Nirosha plays his wife. Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai also star in the film.

AR Rahman’s proclamation

According to The Indian Express, Rahman stated at the film’s audio launch that he believed the film would be ‘cringey and preachy’ when Aishwarya first narrated it. He even thought it would be ‘boring.’ However, he says, he was proven wrong when she made the film and Rajinikanth helped her with some dialogues.

Aishwarya’s comeback

Aishwarya’s first film 3, which starred her ex-husband Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, was a massive hit when it was released in 2012. But after the 2015 film Vai Raja Vai and the 2017 documentary Cinema Veeran, this is her first big screen release in a while. The trailer hints that she might have a successful comeback after eight long years.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.