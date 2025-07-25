Maargan OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay Antony's crime thriller

Maargan OTT release: Vijay Antony's Maargan finally has an OTT release date. Fans of the actor were in for a surprise on Friday as the actor's production house Vijay Antony Film Corporation took to their official Twitter account to share the update that Maargan will be streaming on Prime Video from July 25. (Also read: Sarzameen Twitter reviews: Viewers find Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘miscast’ in ‘average’ patriotic drama ft. Kajol, Prithviraj) Maargan OTT release: Vijay Antony earned praise for his performance.

Where to watch Maargan?

In their new post on X, the makers wrote "The Blockbuster thriller #Maargan is now streaming on @PrimeVideo🔥🦉Watch now."

About the film

Maargan is directed by Leo John Paul. It is a supernatural investigative thriller that released in theatres on June 27. The film also stars Ajay Dhishan and P. Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Upon release, the film did well in theatres and also in the Telugu circuit. Vijay Antony thanked the Telugu audience and industry stalwarts who supported the film's release. “Suresh Babu garu and Ram Anjaneyulu garu gave Maargan a grand Telugu release. Suresh Babu garu has even promised to release all my future films in Telugu. I’m grateful to Leo John Paul for crafting such a good film and happy to have introduced Ajay with this project,” he said.

Maargan revolves around an investigation that is set in place to uncover the mystery of a serial killer who targets women with a strange serum that turns their bodies black. Subsequently, a high-ranking police officer Dhruv (Vijay Antony) sets out to catch the culprit. Dhruva suspects Aravind (Ajay Dhishan) to be behind the killings. However, as the investigation progresses, he uncovers more shocking truths. The film received praise for its genre elements and a smart scerenplay. The film has been produced by Fatima Vijay Antony, with Vijay also scoring the music of the film.