Navarasa trailer: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi explore love and fear in Netflix's anthology on nine emotions

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa, which will premiere worldwide on August 6, was unveiled on Tuesday. The visuals assure that the anthology will be engaged with nine stories and nine emotions.

As per the trailer, the anthology is based on nine rasas or human emotions - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

The anthology is a one of its kind initiative aimed at extending support to film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic. It has brought together nine remarkable directors - Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai - to embark on a magnificent journey to bring each rasa to life.

Navarasa marks the reunion of Suriya and filmmaker Gautham Menon after a decade for a short titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru. Their story is based on the emotion of love.

While Bejoy Nambiar directed short is titled Ethiri, and it stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead; Yogi Babu stars in the lead of Summer of 92, a short directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. It is reportedly based on a true story.

Karthick Naren’s short, a sci-fi drama, is titled Project Agni. It stars Arvind Swami and Prasanna in the lead roles. Atharvaa Murali stars in the short titled Thunintha Pin, which has been directed by Sarjun.

Arvind Swami makes his directorial debut with a short titled Rowthiram, which stars Rythvika in the role of a cop in the lead. In Rathindran Prasad directorial Inmai, Siddharth and Parvathy join hands for the first time.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Peace is reportedly based on LTTE, and it stars Bobby Simhaa and Gautham Menon in key roles. Vasanth directed Payasam stars Delhi Ganesh and Rohini as the lead characters.

ott:10