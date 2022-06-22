Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose together in loved-up honeymoon pics from Thailand, fans call it 'pure bliss'

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married earlier this month. After their marriage the couple visited a few temples in the country and later went for their International honeymoon. They are currently in Thailand, and Vignesh has been sharing pictures and videos from there on social media. Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose for romantic photos in Thailand. See their sun-kissed honeymoon pics

Sharing two pictures on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Vignesh dropped a heart emoji and a heart eyes emoji in the caption section of the post. In the first picture, a sun-kissed Nayanthara is seen looking away from the camera, while Vignesh looks directly at the camera, as they get clicked. In the second picture, Vignesh and Nayanthara are seen wearing colour coordinated outfits as they posed together.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's honeymoon pics.

One fan commented, “Pure bliss.” Another one noticed a doll's face at the background and said, “That doll head just chilling in the background though.” While one called the couple, “Beautiful,” another one adored Nayanthara and said, “Vignesh is a lucky man.”

On Monday, Vignesh shared a handful of sun-kissed snaps of them relaxing at a hotel on Instagram. A couple of shots showed Nayanthara posing solo on their getaway, wearing a yellow dress. Vignesh was seen wearing a casual black T-shirt outfit.

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot. Last year, Nayanthara announced during a show that she is engaged to Vignesh. The couple married at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram in the presence of close friends and family on June 9.

In attendance were stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and others. After the wedding, Vignesh shared his wedding pictures on Instagram. “From Nayan ma'am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani and now my wife.” he captioned one of the photos. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's first official wedding pics out: Take a peek inside their fairytale-style ceremony

Meanwhile, Vignesh and Nayanthara recently turned producers. Their film Koozhangal aka Pebbles was picked for Shanghai International Film Festival 2022. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj.

