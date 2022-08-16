Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose with national flag as they celebrate Independence Day 2022 in Spain. Watch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated Independence Day 2022 in Spain. The actor and filmmaker, who married in Chennai in June, walked around the streets with the national flag and posed for photos and videos. Nayanthara and Vignesh are on a vacation in Barcelona. Read more: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for evening walk in Barcelona

On Monday, Vignesh shared a glimpse of his and Nayanthara’s Independence Day celebrations in Spain. Vignesh took to Instagram to post a video of how they stepped out on the streets with the tricolour on August 15, and wrote, "75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers and sisters! All the Indians across the globe! Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness! For being an Indian citizen we all should feel blessed! The most free, safest, democratic, secured and happy home in the world is our country (sic)." The filmmaker shared the video along with the hashtags ‘proud Indian’ and ‘75 years of independence'.

In the slow-motion video he shared, Vignesh and Nayanthara were seen walking amidst a crowd on busy streets and tourist spots as they carried the flag and posed for pictures together. In another Instagram post, he shared photos of the couple with the flag. While Nayanthara wore a white shirt with a pair of blue denims and white sneakers, Vignesh was seen in a white T-shirt and trousers with a yellow shirt. He also wore neon green sneakers. The filmmaker also shared a romantic photo of the two. He could be seen giving Nayanthara a kiss on her forehead as they posed in front of a gothic cathedral in Barcelona.

Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with Nayanthara from their Spain holiday.

Nayanthara and Vignesh married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. The couple's wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and many other celebs. The couple's wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will be out on Netflix. It has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures. Soon after their fairy-tale wedding at a resort in Mahabalipuram, the couple jetted off to Thailand. Vignesh had shared some glimpses of their first vacation as a married couple on Instagram in June.

