Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan get sweet surprise from Karthi as he welcomes them to parenthood after their twin’s birth

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of a sweet surprise he got from actor Karthi on Tuesday. Vignesh and Nayanthara recently announced that they have become parents to twin sons. Vignesh had shared the news on Twitter and Instagram with a glimpse of him and Nayanthara kissing their baby boys' feet. In the picture he posted of Karthi's surprise, Vignesh shared a card and bunch of flowers placed on a box gifted by the actor, who was seen in his latest release PS1. Vignesh thanked him for his sweet gesture on Instagram. ( Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh name their twins Uyir and Ulagam, here’s what it means)

Vignesh Shivan wrote on Instagram Stories, “Thank you Karthi so much sir. Really sweet and thoughtful of you." The card given to him and his wife read, “Welcome to parenthood! God bless you four! – Karthi." The couple named their newborn twin sons Uyir and Ulagam.

Vignesh tied knot with Nayanthara on June 9, 2022 after they dated for several years. It was an intimate wedding with their close friends and selected guests held in Chennai, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Rajinikanth among others.

The couple announced the news of their babies birth with pictures of their newborns without revealing their faces. Vignesh wrote in the caption, “Nayan and me have become Amma and Appa” on Twitter. He further said, "We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam.”

Nayanthara will be next seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which is directed by Atlee. The film is set to release in 2023. Vigesh, on the other hand, will collaborate with actor Ajith Kumar on a film, tentatively named AK 62. He was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The couple's wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will be featured on Netflix soon.

