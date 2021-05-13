Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, daughter Soundarya shares pic
Rajinikanth was administered his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Rajinikanth was administered his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, daughter Soundarya shares pic

  • Actor Rajinikanth, who returned to Chennai after a month-long shooting schedule in Hyderabad, got the second shot of his Covid-19 vaccine. See picture here.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST

Actor Rajinikanth, who returned home after completing a month-long shooting schedule for his upcoming Tamil Annaatthe in Hyderabad, on Thursday got his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. His daughter Soundarya took to Twitter to share the news and share a picture.

Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter: “Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together.”

Rajinikanth returned home in a private jet from Hyderabad on Wednesday after completing the shoot for his portion in Annaatthe, which is directed by Siva.

His publicist took to Twitter to share the pictures of the veteran star from the airport. He could be seen wearing a white pant and white shirt with a black sling bag. On Wednesday, Rajinikanth was seen being welcomed with an aarti by his wife Latha.

The shoot of the project came to a standstill in December 2020 after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad.

Subsequently, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day.

Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan extend heartfelt greetings

After being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
film star rajinikanth annaatthe covid 19 news covid-19 vaccination + 2 more

Related Stories

Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra over her silence on ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.
Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra over her silence on ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.
hollywood

Yasmine defends Priyanka as user questions silence on Israel-Palestine crisis

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Yasmine Al Massri reacted to a Twitter user questioning Priyanka Chopra's silence on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. Yasmine mentioned how Priyanka is busy with Covid-19 relief work in India.
READ FULL STORY
Rakesh Roshan has been trending on Twitter for being the 'best dancer in India'.
Rakesh Roshan has been trending on Twitter for being the 'best dancer in India'.
bollywood

Wondering why Rakesh Roshan is trending on Twitter as 'best dancer'?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:49 PM IST
  • Rakesh Roshan has been trending on Twitter for being the 'best dancer in India'. It all started with a speaker during a discussion on Twitter spaces called Rakesh the number one dancer of the 1980s and 90s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.