Rajinikanth gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, daughter Soundarya shares pic

Actor Rajinikanth, who returned home after completing a month-long shooting schedule for his upcoming Tamil Annaatthe in Hyderabad, on Thursday got his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. His daughter Soundarya took to Twitter to share the news and share a picture.

Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter: “Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together.”

Rajinikanth returned home in a private jet from Hyderabad on Wednesday after completing the shoot for his portion in Annaatthe, which is directed by Siva.

His publicist took to Twitter to share the pictures of the veteran star from the airport. He could be seen wearing a white pant and white shirt with a black sling bag. On Wednesday, Rajinikanth was seen being welcomed with an aarti by his wife Latha.

The shoot of the project came to a standstill in December 2020 after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad.

Subsequently, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day.

After being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.





