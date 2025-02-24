Rajinikanth pays tribute to Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary: ‘Her memories will live on’

On the occasion of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's 77th birth anniversary, veteran actor Rajinikanth paid tribute to the iconic leader at her Poes Garden, Chennai residence. (Also Read: Rajinikanth's team issues statement after his fan suggests egging Vijay; degrades him: ‘Cinema is meant to unite people’) Veteran actor Rajinikanth pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary at Poes Garden in Chennai.(PTI)

Rajinikanth pays floral tribute to Jayalalithaa

The actor paid floral tribute to a photo of the late cinestar turned politician at a ceremony that was attended by Jayalalithaa's niece, Deepa Madhavan, and former AIADMK leader Phugalendhi, marking a moment of remembrance for the late leader, who was fondly referred to as "Amma" by the people of Tamil Nadu. Talking to the press after his visit, Rajinikanth said, “Even though she has left us, her memories will live on.”

About Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister for three terms between 1991-96, 2002-06, and 2011-14, is remembered as a dynamic and influential leader.

Throughout her career, she earned the love and respect of millions for her policies aimed at improving the lives of the people, particularly the underprivileged. An accomplished actress before entering politics, Jayalalithaa acted in over 130 films.

She joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1982 and quickly rose to prominence, becoming the party's propaganda secretary in 1983. During her political career, she served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and, later, the state legislative assembly.

She also faced numerous challenges throughout her political journey, including legal battles and imprisonment. In 1996, she was imprisoned for a month after authorities raided her residence and seized valuable assets.

Her tenure as a national leader was marked by her alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 1998, a relationship that has since been severed.

In 2014, Jayalalithaa faced a conviction on corruption charges, which led to her stepping down from her post as Chief Minister, making way for O Panneerselvam to take charge in her absence.