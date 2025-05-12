Rajinikanth praises PM Narendra Modi, Indian Armed Forces for carrying out successful Operation Sindoor

Superstar Rajinikanth sent his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Indian Armed Forces for their successful attack on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The star was spotted at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday, when he was asked by the paparazzi to comment on the ongoing terror attacks. (Also read: Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar react to India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement: ‘Bharat should not bleed again’) Rajinikanth commented on the focused and skillful operation carried out by the armed forces.(AP)

Rajinikanth's statement

As per India Today, Rajinikanth said in Tamil, “My heartfelt congratulations to Indian armed forces for targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan. My congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, our triforce officials and soldiers for handling this war skillfully, strongly and vigorously.”

Rajinikanth had previously taken to his X account to voice his support for the armed forces, hours after Operation Sindoor was launched by India against Pakistan. He wrote, “The fighter's fight begins… No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND 🇮🇳”

About Operation Sindoor

On April 22, terrorists attacked the Baisaran meadow near the Pahalgam town of Anantnag district, and gunned down 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Several others were injured as well. Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the attack. India has accused Pakistan of cross-border terrorism however Pakistan has denied the charges. The incident was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit. The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am on May 8.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Indian statement said.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said.