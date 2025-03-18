Menu Explore
Ravi Mohan turns director with film starring Yogi Babu; here's when it will go on floors

ByLatha Srinivasan
Mar 18, 2025 04:05 PM IST

Actor Ravi Mohan is donning the director's hat soon with a film starring Yogi Babu. The actor had spoken about his directorial dreams with HT last year.

He was in the news in 2024 due to his sudden divorce announcement from his wife Aarti Ravi. But since then, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has moved on and has been busy with his film projects. The latest news is that he is all set to turn director and that too with a film starring comedian Yogi Babu. (Also read: Ravi Mohan does not judge people for talking about his divorce from Aarti Ravi)

Actor Ravi Mohan is turning director with his first home production.
Actor Ravi Mohan is turning director with his first home production.

About Ravi Mohan's directorial debut

According to sources, the movie will be produced by Ravi Mohan under his home banner. This is his first production. The Yogi Babu film will be a comedy entertainer that is aimed at the family audience. Given that Ravi is working in Sivakarthikeyan’s Parashakti and Karate Babu currently, this film will go on floors towards the end of the year or early next year.

Ravi Mohan on turning director

In an interview with Hindustan Times in September 2024, Ravi Mohan, who was earlier known as Jayam Ravi, had spoken about wanting to produce and direct films, “I want to produce a film with my son Aarav and introduce him to cinema at the right time. That’s the dream I have. When I acted with him in Tik Tik Tik six years ago, I had stated on stage at the success meet that that had been the happiest day of my life. I am waiting for that day again.”

He had also said, “I am not going to rush and sign films anymore. I’m going to take my time to choose scripts and work on these scripts properly before going to shoot. Things will be different going forward.”

Looks like one of the new directions he is taking now is making his directorial debut. Given his desire to work with his son Aarav, one wonders if he will be part of the new Yogi Babu film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
