Retro box office collection day 3: Suriya-starrer barely shows growth, manages to cross 30 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 03, 2025 10:13 PM IST

Retro box office collection day 3: Suriya's latest release has not been able to deliver as per expectations at the box office. 

Retro box office collection day 3: Expectations were sky high with Suriya's latest, the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial Retro. From the trailer to Suriya's eye-catching costumes, fans were eager to see their favourite star return to form. However, the film has not been able to project the box office numbers in the three days of release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed the 30 crore mark in India. (Also read: Retro box office collection day 2: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's film witnesses drop, earns over 26 crore so far)

Retro box office collection day 3: The action entertainer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Retro box office collection day 3: The action entertainer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Retro box office update

The report states that Retro collected 6.49 crore on Saturday, as per early estimates. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far, which is surprising because it is weekend. Retro started off strong with an impressive opening day haul of 19.25 crore. On its second day, the film suffered a 50% drop, collecting 7.75 crore. The overall collection of the film after three days of release now stands at 33.49 crore.

Retro had an overall 38.49% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday, as per the report.

About Retro

In Retro, Suriya plays Paarivel Kannan, aka Paari, a man with a violent past, while Pooja plays his lover, Rukmini, aka Rukku. Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar and Prakash Raj play key roles. Suriya's central performance received positive response from critics and viewers alike.

Director Karthik Subbaraj took to his official X account to express his gratitude to the fans for their response. “Whole team of #Retro Thanks from the bottom of our hearts to every one of the audience who gifted us Loud cheers, applause and Loads n loads of Love in theatres... 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #TheOneWon !! I know it's just a start of the Good times but have to say this coz i was really overwhelmed,” he wrote.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Retro box office collection day 3: Suriya-starrer barely shows growth, manages to cross 30 crore
