Sivakarthikeyan spends time with Ajith Kumar ahead of his 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi race, calls it ‘inspiring day’. See pics

In the first picture, both the stars looked engrossed in a conversation at the event. Another picture showed them in front of a car, sharing a light moment. The two of them posed for a picture together, too. Ajith will participate in the 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi, an endurance race that is part of the Asian Le Mans Series 2026.

Sharing the pictures, Sivakarthikeyan wrote in the caption, “Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience - experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear #AK sir (folded hands and red heart emoticons).”

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is currently in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Asian Le Mans Series as part of the Yas Speed Festival. Parasakthi star Sivakarthikeyan paid him a visit in Abu Dhabi and shared pictures from the special day on his Instagram account. The actor shared that he felt an ‘adrenaline rush’ after meeting and speaking with Ajith at the event. (Also read: Ajith Kumar asks fans not to shout as they spot him at Murugan temple in Malaysia ahead of endurance race. Watch )

What has Ajith Kumar been up to? Ajith took a break from acting to return to one of his former passions – motorsports. Last year, the actor officially formed a team and competed in several endurance races, among other events. His team even placed third in the 2025 AM Class European Endurance Championship. Ajith also ventured into Formula racing, having recently also met racers Narain Karthikeyan and Aditya Patel. Ajith mentioned after debuting in the 24H Series with his racing team that he will sign films only during the off-racing season.

Ajith was last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. Since the release of Good Bad Ugly, fans have been eagerly awaiting Ajith's announcement of his upcoming project. The actor is expected to announce it this year, when he begins shooting.

Sivakarthikeyan's recent film Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen in the film Parasakthi. It is a historical political drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. Set in 1960s Madras, the film follows two brothers participating in an anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu.

The film was distributed by actor and Deputy CM of TN, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Sreeleela, Atharvaa, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh also star in it.