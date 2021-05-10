Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Tamil actor Joker Thulasi dies of Covid-19 complications
Tamil actor Joker Thulasi dies of Covid-19 complications

  • Joker Thulasi, a veteran Tamil actor, died on Sunday due to Covid-19. Radikaa Sarath Kumar and Mohan Raman took to social media to express grief.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 04:13 PM IST

Tamil actor Joker Thulasi breathed his last on Sunday due to Covid-19. Members of Tamil film fraternity such as Radikaa Sarath Kumar and Mohan Raman took to social media to share their condolences on the sudden demise of the veteran actor.

Thulasi started his career as an actor with the 1976 Tamil film Ungalil Oruthi. He went on to star in films such as Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum among others.


He also worked in television and starred in a few daily soaps such as Vani Rani and Kozhangal.

Radikaa, who worked with him in Vani Rani, took to Twitter and wrote: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm (sic).”

Actor Mohan Raman remembered Thulasi as a very affable person. “RIP - Joker Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi (sic).”

Thulasi had also worked in Kannada and Malayalam films.

