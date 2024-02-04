Vijay thanks followers for support after announcing political career

Tamil actor Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy (the commander) Vijay, recently announced the news of his entry into politics. After receiving a warm response from his fans and well wishers, the actor issued a statement to thank everyone. He also made his first change after the announcement with his statement. Also read: Vijay gets support from Khushbu Sundar, Anirudh Ravichander and other celebrities post announcing his political party Vijay shared first statement after announcing the name of his political party. (ANI)

Vijay's first statement after political announcement

Vijay, in his official note, who previously addressed fans as 'En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Rasigaral' changed it to ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozhargal', meaning now his fans have become his followers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He said, “Greetings to all. I profusely thank from the bottom of my heart respected leaders of various political parties, beloved film fraternity friends, affectionate brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamilnadu, my dearest and always encouraging media friends, last but not the least, my huge pillar of support ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal’ for wishing me on my new political journey for the welfare and victory of TamilNadu.”

Vijay's political party

On Friday, Vijay announced his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (victorious Tamil association). His party will mark its debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, missing out on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said, “We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."

"Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it," he continued.

Commenting on the current scenario in politics, he added, "You are all aware of the current political climate. Administrative malpractices and corrupt political culture on the one hand, and a divisive political culture which strives to divide our people on the lines of caste and religion on the other hand. Everyone, especially, in Tamil Nadu is yearning for a fundamental political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary, corruption-free and efficient administration".

Going by the actor's words, it seems his party is yet to obtain approval from the Election Commission. The actor is likely to soon present his party's policies, principles, and action plans, including the party's flag and symbol.

Vijay is currently filming his next, GOAT. He also has Thalapathy 69 in the pipeline.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place