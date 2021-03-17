Actor Nagarjuna gets Covid vaccine, urges everyone eligible to get vaccinated

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni on Wednesday revealed that he got vaccinated for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He said there was absolutely no down time in the process. Nagarjuna further urged everyone who was eligible to get vaccinated.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter to share the news and also shared a picture of him getting vaccinated. “Got my #covaxin jab yesterday. Absolutely no down time. urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine! You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at cowin.gov.in Book your vaccine. and get it done (sic),” he wrote.

Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time👍😊I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!!

You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at https://t.co/Rm3ZUrv1Kx Book your vaccine. and get it done! #Unite2FightCorona#VaccineVarta@MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia pic.twitter.com/B4wjGoKLjx — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 17, 2021

On the career front, Nagarjuna is busy with the release of upcoming Telugu film, Wild Dog. The film is gearing up for release on April 2.

Directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, the film’s trailer was release last week. Chiranjeevi released the trailer and called Nagarjuna a ‘fearless actor’ for trying out different genres.

Recently, the team completed the final schedule of the movie in the Himalayas. After the successful completion of the schedule, an excited Nagarjuna had posted on his Twitter page: “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic).”

The title and first look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers in December, 2020. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet.

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

The first look poster was of a newspaper headline which read: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?" Wild Dog has been bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Prakash Sudarshan and Ali Reza among others.

