Allu Arha will become the fourth generation actor from the Allu family, Allu Arjun had said.
Allu Arjun’s daughter begins shoot for Samantha Akkineni's Shakuntalam, mom Sneha shares pic from vanity van

  • Actor Allu Arjun's wife Sneha took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of their daughter Allu Arha getting her makeup done for the shoot of Telugu film Shakuntalam.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun’s four-year-old daughter Allu Arha has commenced shooting for her maiden Telugu film Shakuntalam. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Arha’s make-up session from her vanity van.

Sneha shared the video clip as part of her Instagram Stories.

Shakuntalam stars Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. The film is tipped to be made on a massive scale.

Last month, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to announce Arha’s acting debut. He announced that Arha will be the fourth-generation actor from their family.

Allu Arjun wrote: “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_gunagaru for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut (sic).”

Allu Arha gets her makeup done.
Arjun added that he’s glad his daughter is making her debut in a Samantha’s movie.

“I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam (sic).”

Tipped to be a high budget film, the project is being directed by Gunasekhar, who is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

Last year, at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time.

