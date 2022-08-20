Amid fresh #boycottLiger chants, Vijay Deverakonda tweets he's ready to ‘fight'

As social media saw a new trend emerge on Friday-Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda is just pumping fists for a fight. He shared a tweet about being ready to battle it out as Twitter users made #boycottLiger trends on the app. Liger is Vijay's upcoming film. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda on wearing chappals for Liger promotions: ‘Makes life easier’)

He shared a cryptic tweet in Telugu that read, "When we are doing as per dharma no need to care about others, We'll fight back." He also added a fire emoji to his tweet.

Manam Correct unnapudu

Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu

Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu.

Kotladudham 🔥#Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 20, 2022

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also stars Ananya Panday. It is a sports drama where Vijay plays a boxer and will release on August 25. Recently, Vijay tweeted in support of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and mentioned that he doesn't understand the boycott calls against the movie.

Now, a section of Twitter is unhappy with his comment and what Liger boycotted as well. Some are also miffed with Karan Johar's involvement with the project. "I will boycott the movie. You shouldn't be associated with KJO or any other from Bullywood. #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLiger #BoycottBollywood #BoycottbollywoodForever #BoycottbollywoodCompletely." Another one shared, "Dear Vijay, You don't know why people boycott. Because the bollywood always disrespect our culture and the bollywood actor always give statements which can hurt people. A person calls himself star because of people. #BoycottLigerMovie"

This is yet another movie after Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa and the yet-to-be-released Pathaan, which the netizens have given a call to boycott citing various reasons.

About Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay had said to India Today, "When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods. Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding, this is happening, please realise you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture,” he further said.

