Anushka Shetty to debut in Malayalam with Rojin Thomas’ Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer

After acting in Telugu and Tamil films since 2005, actor Anushka Shetty will now debut in Malayalam. The actor will star in Rojin Thomas’ period fantasy drama, Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, which also stars Jayasurya and Vineeth. (Also Read: Anushka Shetty reveals why she took a break after Baahubali: ‘I know it’s totally unheard of’) Anushka Shetty will debut in Malayalam soon

‘Honoured to collaborate’

Sharing pictures of the team welcoming Anushka on board, Rojin wrote on his Instagram, “Honored to collaborate with the exceptional Anushka Shetty on our Kathanar’s cinematic journey! #dreamcast #kathanarthewildsorcerer #sreegokulammovies. (sic)” In the pictures, Anushka can be seen all smiles as she accepts flowers and an idol of Lord Krishna from the film’s team. Anushka also shared the pictures on X, writing, “Entered into the world of #Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer'.”

About Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer

Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer is written by R Ramanand and is touted to release in two parts. The film tells the story of a 9th-century Christian priest, Kadamattathu Kathanar, endowed with magical powers. Jayasurya will essay the titular role while Anushka will play Kalliyankattu Neeli, who is described as a bloodthirsty ghost with divine beauty. The first part of the film will likely hit screens this year, with the makers planning to dub it in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Chinese, French, Korean, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, and Japanese.

Anushka’s filmography

Anushka was born in Mangalore, Karnataka, and hails from a Tulu-speaking family but she has interestingly never acted in a Kannada film. After debuting in 2005 with Puri Jagannadh’s heist film Super, which also starred Nagarjuna, Ayesha Takia, she gained fame in Telugu with films like Vikramarkudu, Arundhati and Vedam.

But the Baahubali films skyrocketed her fame and she pulled back after that, choosing to act in few projects. She has since starred in Bhagamathie and Nishbdham, playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Her most recent film is the 2023 rom-com Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty with Naveen Polishetty.

